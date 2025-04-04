Cubs take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (7-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-4)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, three strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -166, Padres +140; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Cubs scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2024 season.

San Diego had a 93-69 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Padres averaged 9.0 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Cubs: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press