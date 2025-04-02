Jackson Merrill and Padres agree to $135 million, 9-year contract for 2026-34

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres agreed Wednesday to a $135 million, nine-year contract covering 2026-34.

Merrill’s deal includes a $30 million team option for 2035 that would convert to a player option if he has a top five finish in MVP voting at any point during the contract.

Merrill, who turns 22 on April 19, made his major league debut last season and became an All-Star, hitting .292 with 24 homers, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting to Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes.

He has an $809,500 salary while in the major leagues this year after earning the $740,000 minimum last year and gaining $1,191,534 from the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Merrill would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 World Series.

