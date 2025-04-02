Alcantara tosses 5 solid innings for 1st win since 2023 as Marlins beat Mets 4-2 View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched five effective innings for his first win in 19 months and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Tuesday night despite getting only three hits.

Alcantara, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, allowed two runs and four hits while striking out four in his first victory since Sept. 3, 2023. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner got a no-decision in his season debut March 27.

Graham Pauley hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth and Kyle Stowers homered early for the Marlins.

Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor returned after sitting out Monday following the birth of his son and had an RBI single but also made two fielding errors.

Ronny Henriquez relieved Alcantara (1-0) and threw two scoreless innings before Lake Bachar followed with a perfect eighth.

New York threatened in the ninth, but Anthony Bender retired Mark Vientos and Jesse Winker with two on for his first save this season.

Lindor snapped an 0-for-12 slump to start the season with an RBI single in the third that tied it 2-all.

The Marlins struck quickly against Mets starter Kodai Senga with Stowers’ two-run homer in the first.

New York reduced the deficit when Brandon Nimmo homered for the second consecutive day to lead off the second.

Senga (0-1) gave up four runs — two earned — and three hits over five innings. He struck out eight and walked one in his 2025 debut after being limited to one regular-season start last year because of shoulder, calf and triceps injuries.

Key moment

Griffin Conine ran out a grounder and reached to avoid an inning-ending double play in the fourth. Pauley followed with a two-out double to left-center that gave Miami a 4-2 lead.

Key stat

The victory assured the Marlins a winning homestand after they took three of four against Pittsburgh to start the season.

Up next

Mets RHP Clay Holmes (0-1, 3.86 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday against RHP Connor Gillispie (0-1, 5.40).

