Cubs play the Athletics after Kelly hit for the cycle

Chicago Cubs (3-4) vs. Athletics (2-3)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (1-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -132, Athletics +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Athletics after Carson Kelly hit for the cycle against the Athletics on Monday.

The Athletics went 69-93 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Athletics averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .233.

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Cubs averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .242 and slugging .393.

INJURIES: Athletics: Brady Basso: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (tommy john), Brett Harris: 10-Day IL (obliques), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press