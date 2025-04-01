Angels bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Los Angeles Angels (3-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-1)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (0-0); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -147, Angels +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the St. Louis Cardinals aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

St. Louis had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Cardinals pitching staff had a 4.05 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.2 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles had a 63-99 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Angels averaged 7.6 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (hip), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed ), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press