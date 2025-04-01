San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros meet in game 2 of series

San Francisco Giants (3-1) vs. Houston Astros (2-2)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Astros: Hayden Wesneski (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -119, Astros -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston went 88-73 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Astros scored 4.6 runs per game while allowing four in the 2024 season.

San Francisco had an 80-82 record overall and a 38-43 record in road games last season. The Giants averaged eight hits per game last season and totaled 177 home runs.

INJURIES: Astros: Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press