Never can say goodbye: Chavez back with the Braves for the 5th time since 2021 and 6th overall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesse Chavez and the Atlanta Braves never seem to part ways for long.

The team purchased the 41-year-old right-hander’s contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, bringing him back for his fifth stint with the Braves since 2021 and sixth overall.

He first joined the team during the 2009 offseason in a trade for Rafael Soriano. In 2021, Chavez signed a minor deal with Atlanta and later joined the Braves’ staff, helping them win the World Series.

Chavez has played for nine different teams in his long career, including multiple stints with Toronto, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas and Chicago Cubs.

“We need as much positive as we can have right now, and Jesse definitely brings that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s part of the family, and it’s always good when you see Jesse walk through that door.”

Chavez returned on the same day the Braves found out outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Chavez has a 2.53 ERA spanning 158 appearances for the Braves since 2021.

Also Monday, the Braves designated right-hander Héctor Neris for assignment.

