Flores homers and drives in 4 to lead Giants over Astros 7-2

Flores homers and drives in 4 to lead Giants over Astros 7-2 View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit his third homer of the season and drove in four runs to lead the San Francisco Giants over the Houston Astros 7-2 on Monday night.

Giants starter Jordan Hicks (1-0), who grew up in suburban Houston, allowed only a first-inning single and struck out six in six innings.

There were two on with two outs in the sixth when Flores sent a slider from Luis Contreras into the left-field seats to make it 5-0. The homer came after Flores hit an RBI single in the second to give San Francisco an early lead.

The Astros had managed just one hit and had a runner on second when Jose Altuve singled off Spencer Bivens with two outs in the eighth. Isaac Paredes then smacked a double off the wall in left field to score two runs and cut it to 5-2. Erik Miller took over and struck out Yordan Alvarez to end the inning.

Ronel Blanco (0-1), who threw a no-hitter in his season debut last year, allowed three hits and three runs with three walks in five-plus innings.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had a sacrifice fly in the fifth that made it 2-0.

Christian Walker singled with two outs in the first before Hicks retired the next 14 batters, fanning five straight. Altuve walked with one out in the sixth, but Hicks set down the next two batters to end the inning and his night.

Matt Chapman drove in two runs with a single in the ninth that made it 7-2.

Key moment

The home run by Flores that padded the lead in the sixth.

Key stat

San Francisco’s Bob Melvin managed his 200th career game against the Astros, improving to 99-101 with the victory.

Up next

RHP Hayden Wesneski makes his Houston debut against RHP Logan Webb when the series continues Tuesday night. Wesneski joined the Astros this offseason from the Chicago Cubs as part of the trade for outfielder Kyle Tucker.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer