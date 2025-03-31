Bubic sparkles in his first start since April 2023 as Royals trounce Brewers 11-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kris Bubic struck out eight in six shutout innings in his first start in nearly two years, and the Kansas City Royals spoiled Milwaukee’s home opener with an 11-1 victory over the winless Brewers on Monday.

Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez homered for the Royals. Jonathan India had three hits and drove in two runs one day after he was struck on the left side of his face by a 98.9-mph pitch from Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase.

Bubic (1-0) allowed three hits and walked two in his first start since April 15, 2023. The 27-year-old left-hander had Tommy John surgery later that month, and he filled a relief role in all 27 of his appearances last season, going 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA.

The two-time defending NL Central champion Brewers are 0-4 for the first time since 2015, when they finished 68-94.

Garcia connected for a 428-foot drive to center on a 2-1 fastball from Elvin Rodriguez (0-1) in the second. Perez went deep on a 2-2 slider from Elvis Peguero in the seventh, sending a 418-foot drive just inside the left-field foul pole.

Brewers associate manager Rickie Weeks was ejected from the game by home plate umpire Brennan Miller after arguing a ball-strike call from the dugout in the seventh.

Key moment

After India and Bobby Witt opened the game with back-to-back singles, Rodríguez retired the next two batters and seemed on the verge of getting out of the inning until Michael Massey ripped a 1-1 fastball that bounced over the left-field wall for a ground-rule RBI double. Hunter Renfroe followed with a two-run single.

Key stat

The Brewers have been outscored 47-15 through their first four games. They opened their season by getting swept in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Up next

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen starts for the Royals as the three-game series continues Tuesday. The Brewers haven’t announced their starting pitcher.

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer