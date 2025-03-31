Angels visit the Cardinals to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (2-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-0)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (0-0); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -134, Angels +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series.

St. Louis had an 83-79 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Cardinals batted .248 as a team in the 2024 season with a .703 OPS.

Los Angeles had a 63-99 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Angels slugged .369 with a .301 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (hip), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed ), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press