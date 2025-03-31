Astros start 3-game series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (2-1) vs. Houston Astros (2-1)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (0-0); Astros: Ronel Blanco (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -124, Giants +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Houston went 88-73 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Astros scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2024 season while giving up 4.0.

San Francisco had an 80-82 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Giants slugged .396 with a .701 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Astros: Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press