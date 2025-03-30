Fast-moving storm causes headache for White Sox grounds crew

CHICAGO (AP) — A fast-moving storm that caused a delay during Sunday’s Angels-White Sox game created a headache for the grounds crew at Rate Field.

It began to pour when a storm rolled over the ballpark with the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. The crew rushed out to the tarp, but the workers weren’t able to pull it over the entire infield and the area around the first base line was exposed to the weather.

The crew used a patchwork of smaller tarps to cover as much of the area as it could. When the rain stopped, the crew began to work on the infield with bags of drying material.

The game resumed after a delay of nearly three hours.

