Langford and García both homer in the 6th to push Rangers past Red Sox 3-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wyatt Langford and Adolis García hit solo home runs in the sixth inning to put the Texas Rangers over the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday.

The homers came after Boston scored twice in the top of the inning off Texas’ bullpen to spoil Jacob deGrom’s first start of the season. DeGrom allowed two hits in five shutout innings, lifted after nearing his pitch count at 73.

Langford’s opposite-field homer off rookie Richard Fitts (0-1) barely cleared the wall in the right-field corner. Two batters later, García blasted an 0-2 sweeper into the second deck in left field.

The Red Sox scored twice in the sixth inning off Shawn Armstrong (1-0), one run unearned, to take the lead. Wilyer Abreu hit a two-out, 0-2 opposite-field double into the left-field corner to score Kristian Campbell and came around when Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Durán threw low to first base.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the second, loading the bases on singles on four pitches, followed by Durán’s sacrifice fly — on a sliding grab by Jarren Duran — to score Jake Burger.

Fitts gave up three runs on six hits with no walks in six innings.

Luke Jackson pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save in two opportunities.

The Rangers won three straight after dropping the series opener.

Red Sox DH Rafael Devers went 0-4 with two strikeouts and a walk. Devers went 0 for 16 in the series with 12 strikeouts.

Key moment

Jackson left runners at first and second, striking out Alex Bregman on a check swing to end the game.

Key stat

The Red Sox were 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

Up next

Both teams play on the road Monday. Red Sox LHP Sean Newcomb will face Baltimore LHP Cade Povich. Rangers rookie RHP Kumar Rocker will oppose Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer.

