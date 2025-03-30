Athletics face the Mariners leading series 2-1

Athletics (2-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-0); Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -168, Athletics +141; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle went 85-77 overall and 49-32 at home a season ago. The Mariners scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2024 season while giving up 3.7.

The Athletics had a 69-93 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Athletics slugged .393 with a .301 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Troy Taylor: 15-Day IL (lat), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (tommy john), Brett Harris: 10-Day IL (obliques), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press