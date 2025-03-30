White Sox and Angels square off with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (1-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-1)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (0-0); White Sox: Davis Martin (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, White Sox +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago went 41-121 overall and 23-58 in home games last season. The White Sox scored 3.1 runs per game while allowing 5.0 in the 2024 season.

Los Angeles went 63-99 overall and 31-50 on the road last season. The Angels slugged .369 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (tommy john), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (knee), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (hip), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed ), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press