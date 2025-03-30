Gurriel’s pinch-hit RBI single lifts Padres to 1-0 win over Braves View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel singled with two outs in the seventh inning to score Jake Cronenworth, who was aboard on an unusual ground-rule double, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Saturday to take their third straight win in the four-game series.

Cronenworth’s liner hit reliever Aaron Bummer (0-1) on the bottom of his right foot and caromed into the Braves’ dugout for a ground-rule double. Bummer intentionally walked Xander Bogaerts and made way for Daysbel Hernández, who allowed Gurriel’s hit to left field that brought in Cronenworth.

Cronenworth hit a go-ahead homer in Friday night’s 4-3 win.

This series is a rematch of last season’s wild-card playoff won by the Padres in a two-game sweep.

Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach allowed one hit in six shutout innings while striking out four and walking one.

San Diego’s Randy Vásquez permitted four hits in six shutout innings.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win. Adrian Morejon worked the ninth for his first save.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado left the game with right calf tightness following an at-bat in the fourth inning. He appeared to hurt himself while swinging at a pitch, then fouled off a pitch and hobbled out of the batter’s box. He was checked by a trainer and finished the at-bat, flying out to right field. He was replaced by Jose Iglesias in the top of the fifth.

Key moment

With runners on first and second and one out in the fourth, the Padres turned an inning-ending 4-5-6 double play. Second baseman Cronenworth fielded Michael Harris II’s blooper and threw to Machado, who tagged Marcell Ozuna and threw to shortstop Bogaerts to force Ozzie Albies at second.

Key stat

Braves rookie Drake Baldwin got his first hit, an opposite-field single to left in the second inning, after going 0 for 7 in the first two games.

Up next

Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver and Padres RHP Nick Pivetta are scheduled to start the series finale Sunday night.

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press