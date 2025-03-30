Shohei Ohtani ramps up throwing program, but Roberts says MVP isn’t close to mound debut for Dodgers View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw his first bullpen session in a month on Saturday, but the reigning NL MVP still has plenty of work to do before he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani threw more than 20 pitches in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium after throwing long toss in the outfield. The two-way superstar was also in his customary leadoff spot in the Dodgers’ lineup as the designated hitter for their series finale against the Detroit Tigers.

He hadn’t thrown off a mound since Feb. 25, when he paused his pitching work in spring training to prepare for the regular season as a hitter. Ohtani has still thrown regularly on flat ground in the ensuing month.

Dave Roberts speculated earlier in the year that Ohtani might be able to make his pitching debut for the Dodgers by May, but the manager reiterated Saturday that there’s no firm timeline.

“It’s going to be a while,” Roberts said. “I think that you start with the natural progression of a bullpen (session), and you’ve got to then mix different pitches in to face hitters again. So I don’t have a timeline. I don’t think anyone does, but we’re a ways away.”

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a major league game since he had surgery on his right elbow in September 2023 during his final month with the Los Angeles Angels. He had more surgery on his left shoulder last November after recording the first 50-homer, 50-stolen-base season in major league history and leading the Dodgers to their World Series championship.

The Dodgers have the luxury of time with Ohtani, who is in the second season of his 10-year, $700 million contract. He already has two homers among his six hits with 1.286 OPS in the first four games of the new season.

Los Angeles’ rotation is loaded at the moment with newcomers Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki pitching alongside Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Dustin May.

But the Dodgers have a lengthy recent history of serious injuries to their starting pitchers, and Ohtani’s return likely will allow the team to establish a six-man rotation, since Ohtani won’t take up a roster spot as a pitcher.

“I think that we’re still a very good club with him as a DH, obviously,” Roberts said. “We still want him to pitch. He wants to pitch, and I do think that he can handle it. He’s done it in the past. I think the question is, ‘How much do we need him right now?’ And I think we’ve answered that. His health is most important. It’s paramount, and so whenever that time is, his buildup reaches that full maturation, he’ll pitch for us.”

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer