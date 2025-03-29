Angels OF Joe Adell says he’s not concerned after leaving 1-0 win over White Sox with hip injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell hurt his left hip while running out an infield single in the fifth inning and left his team’s 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Adell told reporters after the game that he was not concerned about the injury, adding he didn’t expect it to keep him out of the lineup.

He was 1 for 3 in each of the Angels’ two games this season.

The 25-year-old Adell had a .207 average in 130 games last season with 20 homers, 15 stolen bases and 62 RBIs.

