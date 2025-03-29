Seattle Mariners face the Athletics Saturday

Athletics (1-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (0-0); Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -158, Athletics +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Athletics on Saturday.

Seattle had an 85-77 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Mariners scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2024 season while giving up 3.7.

The Athletics had a 69-93 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Athletics pitching staff had a collective 4.38 ERA while averaging 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Troy Taylor: 15-Day IL (lat), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (tommy john), Brett Harris: 10-Day IL (obliques), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press