San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves play in game 3 of series

Atlanta Braves (0-2) vs. San Diego Padres (2-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0); Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -133, Braves +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 2-0.

San Diego went 93-69 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Padres averaged 9.0 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Braves averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .243.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press