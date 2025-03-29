Tigers look to avoid series sweep against the Dodgers

Detroit Tigers (0-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-0)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (0-0); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -204, Tigers +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Detroit Tigers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles had a 98-64 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games last season. The Dodgers averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

Detroit had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Tigers slugged .385 with a .685 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (spine), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (nerve), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press