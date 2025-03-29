White Sox play the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (0-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-0)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (0-0); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -163, White Sox +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago had a 41-121 record overall and a 23-58 record at home last season. The White Sox scored 3.1 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 5.0.

Los Angeles had a 63-99 record overall and a 31-50 record on the road last season. The Angels slugged .369 with a .671 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (tommy john), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (knee), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed ), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press