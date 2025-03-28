Dodgers bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Detroit Tigers (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-0); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -211, Tigers +175; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Los Angeles went 98-64 overall and 52-29 at home last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258.

Detroit went 86-76 overall and 43-38 on the road last season. The Tigers slugged .385 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty Madden: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (spine), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (nerve), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press