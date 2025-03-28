Mariners face the Athletics leading series 1-0

Athletics (0-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (1-0)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -154, Athletics +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Athletics.

Seattle had an 85-77 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Mariners averaged 7.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .224 and slugging .376.

Sacramento went 69-93 overall and 31-50 in road games last season. The Athletics scored 4.0 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 4.7.

INJURIES: Mariners: Troy Taylor: 15-Day IL (lat), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (tommy john), Brett Harris: 10-Day IL (obliques), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press