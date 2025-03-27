Ryan Johnson skips the minors on his way to big league debut with the Angels

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels reliever Ryan Johnson made his professional debut on Thursday, becoming the 24th player to go from the amateur draft to the major leagues without playing in the minors.

Showing no signs of any nerves, the 22-year-old Johnson worked a perfect seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on opening day. The right-hander retired Lenyn Sosa on a grounder to second and struck out Korey Lee looking before Jacob Amaya bounced to shortstop.

Johnson was drafted by the Angels in the second round last year out of Dallas Baptist University. He made the opening day roster after going 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA in six Cactus League games this spring, striking out 10 in 11 1/3 innings.

The last player to go straight from the draft to the majors was pitcher Garrett Crochet with the White Sox in 2020, when the minor league season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson joins left-hander Jim Abbott in 1989 as the only Angels players to accomplish the feat.

