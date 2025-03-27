White Sox’s Josh Rojas, Bryan Ramos and Mike Tauchman placed on the 10-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed infielders Josh Rojas and Bryan Ramos and outfielder Mike Tauchman on the 10-day injured list on opening day on Thursday.

Chicago also added right-hander Mike Clevinger, outfielder Travis Jankowski and infielder Nick Maton to its active roster before its game against the Los Angeles Angels. Left-hander Jake Eder and outfielder Dominic Fletcher were designated for assignment.

Ramos has a right elbow strain, and Rojas is dealing with a right toe fracture. Tauchman has a right hamstring strain.

Left-hander Tyler Gilbert was placed on the 15-day IL, and right-hander Drew Thorpe went on the 60-day IL. Gilbert is dealing with left knee bursitis, and Thorpe is out for the season after he had Tommy John surgery.

Andrew Benintendi was in the starting lineup against LA as the designated hitter. He broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Feb. 27.

The 30-year-old Benintendi is wearing a hand guard at the plate for another couple of weeks. He will be back in the outfield for the final two games of the opening series, first-year manager Will Venable said.

“I’m ready right now. I feel confident in that part of my game,” Benintendi said of playing defense.

Clevinger, Jankowski and Maton joined the team on minor league deals in the offseason. The 34-year-old Clevinger is going to work out of the bullpen after spending most of his career as a starter.

Eder, 26, was acquired in an Aug. 1, 2023, trade that sent Jake Burger to Miami. Eder, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft, pitched two innings of one-run ball in his lone major league appearance on Sept. 17 at the Angels.

Fletcher, 27, came over in a February 2024 trade with Arizona. He batted .206 with a homer and 17 RBIs in 72 games with the White Sox last season.

