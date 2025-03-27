Mariners start season at home against the Athletics

Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -171, Athletics +143; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners start the season at home against the Athletics.

Seattle had an 85-77 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Mariners pitching staff averaged 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.7 runs per game in the 2024 season.

Sacramento had a 69-93 record overall and a 31-50 record on the road last season. The Athletics averaged 7.8 hits per game last season and totaled 196 home runs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brett Harris: 10-Day IL (obliques), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press