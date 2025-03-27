Angels visit the White Sox in season opener

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0); White Sox: Sean Burke (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -154, White Sox +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels for the season opener.

Chicago went 41-121 overall and 23-58 in home games a season ago. The White Sox pitching staff put up a 4.69 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.7 strikeouts and 4.1 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles had a 63-99 record overall and a 31-50 record on the road last season. The Angels scored 3.9 runs per game while allowing 4.9 in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed ), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press