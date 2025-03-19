AP PHOTOS: Shohei Ohtani headlines MLB’s memorable visit to Tokyo View Photo

The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers opened the 2025 season by sweeping the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series in Japan. Highlights included the return of two-way star Shohei Ohtani to his native country.

He homered in Wednesday’s game. Other Japanese players had a chance to shine as well. Yoshinobu Yamamoto won the opener on the mound, with Shota Imanaga throwing four scoreless innings for Chicago. That was the first all-Japanese starting pitching duel on opening day in major league history. Then prized rookie Roki Sasaki made his debut for the Dodgers in the second game.

___

