National League West Preview Capsules

Capsules of National League West teams, listed in order of finish last year:

___

Los Angeles Dodgers

2024: 98-64, won World Series.

Manager: Dave Roberts (10th season).

Opening day: March 18 vs. Chicago Cubs at Tokyo, Japan.

He’s Here: LHP Blake Snell, RHP Roki Sasaki, OF Michael Conforto, INF Hyeseong Kim, LHP Tanner Scott, RHP Kirby Yates.

He’s Outta Here: RHP Walker Buehler, RHP Jack Flaherty, OF Kevin Kiermaier, RHP Brent Honeywell, RHP Daniel Hudson, INF Gavin Lux, RHP Joe Kelly.

Top Hitters: DH Shohei Ohtani (.310, 54 HRs, 130 RBIs, 1.036 OPS), 1B Freddie Freeman (.282, 22, 89, .854 OPS), SS Mookie Betts (.289, 19, 75, .863 OPS), 2B/CF Tommy Edman (.237, 6, 20, .711 OPS), OF Teoscar Hernández (.272, 33, 99, .840 OPS).

Projected Rotation: LH Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA), RH Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.49), RH Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00), RH Roki Sasaki (10-5, 2.35 in Japanese League), RH Shohei Ohtani (10-5, 3.14 with Angels in 2023), RH Tony Gonsolin (8-5, 4.98 in 2023), RH Dustin May (4-1, 2.63 in 2023), LH Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 4.50).

Key Relievers: LH Tanner Scott (9-6, 1.75 ERA, career-high 22 with Marlins and Padres), RH Michael Kopech (6-8, 3.46, 15 with White Sox and Dodgers), RH Evan Phillips (5-1, 3.62, 18), RH Blake Treinen (7-3, 1.93, 1).

Outlook: The Dodgers are primed for another World Series run, having added even more talent during the offseason including Snell, Sasaki and Scott. Ohtani will return to being a two-way player after a monstrous offensive performance in 2024 that included his third career MVP award. He won’t be ready to pitch until at least May as he rehabs from offseason surgery and it’ll be interesting to see how that affects his offense. Kershaw expects to go on the 60-day injured list following offseason foot and knee surgery and hopes to be close to ready when he is eligible to be activated. Most of the bullpen is back, although Brusdar Graterol will miss at least the first half of the season following shoulder surgery. Betts returns to being the everyday shortstop, a move that was interrupted last season when he hurt his hand. 1B Freddie Freeman — forever in Dodgers lore for his walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series — looks to return to ironman status after missing time last year due to multiple injuries and his young son’s illness. The Dodgers have invested big bucks in their 63-year-old stadium — third-oldest in the majors — with renovations to the home and visitor clubhouses as well as batting cages.

___

San Diego Padres

2024: 93-69, second place, wild card, lost to Dodgers in Division Series.

Manager: Mike Shildt (second season).

Opening day: March 27 vs. Atlanta.

He’s Here: RHP Nick Pivetta, OF Jason Heyward, 1B/OF Connor Joe, INF Jose Iglesias, LHP Kyle Hart.

He’s Outta Here: OF Jurickson Profar, INF Ha-Seong Kim, LHP Tanner Scott, C Kyle Higashioka, INF Donovan Solano, OF David Peralta.

Top Hitters: RF Fernando Tatís Jr. (.276, 21 homers, 49 RBIs, .833 OPS in 102 games), 3B Manny Machado (.275, 29, 105, .797 OPS), CF Jackson Merrill (.292, 24, 90, .826 OPS), 1B/DH Luis Arráez (.318, 4, 41, .744 OPS), 1B Jake Cronenworth (.241, 17, 83, .714 OPS), SS Xander Bogaerts (.264, 11, 44).

Projected Rotation: RH Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA, 224 Ks in 189 1/3 innings), RH Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP), RH Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP in 16 starts), RH Nick Pivetta (6-12, 4.14 ERA, 1.13 WHIP for Red Sox), LH Kyle Hart (13-3, 2.69 ERA for NC Dinos of KBO).

Key Relievers: RH Robert Suarez (9-3, 2.77 ERA, 36/42 saves), RH Jason Adam (7-2, 1.95 ERA, 0.86 WHIP for Rays and Padres), RH Jeremiah Estrada (6-3, 2.95 ERA, 94 Ks in 61 innings), LH Adrian Morejon (3-2, 2.83 ERA, 71 Ks in 63 2/3 innings).

Outlook: After stretching the archrival Dodgers to the limit in a thrilling Division Series last October, the Padres’ veteran-laden roster is back for another crack at knocking off the powerhouse 90 miles to the north. Tatís and Machado headline a talented lineup that should be able to shake off its season-ending scoring drought against the Dodgers while also compensating for Profar’s departure. Early-spring signee Pivetta supplements Cease, King and Darvish at the top of a solid rotation. The bullpen is also loaded with options behind All-Star closer Suarez. San Diego has maintained a championship-contending roster in the second season since owner Peter Seidler’s death, with GM A.J. Preller giving this smaller-market franchise every chance to contend with the Dodgers and the rest of the NL. Now they just need to get it done.

___

Arizona Diamondbacks

2024: 89-73, third place.

Manager: Torey Lovullo (ninth season).

Opening day: March 27 vs. Cubs.

He’s Here: 1B Josh Naylor, INF Grae Kessinger, RHP Corbin Burnes, RHP Kendall Graveman.

He’s Outta Here: 1B Christian Walker, DH Joc Pederson, IF Kevin Newman, 1B/DH Josh Bell, SP Slade Cecconi, RP Paul Sewald.

Top Hitters: 1B Josh Naylor (.243, 31 HRs, 108 RBIs with Guardians), OF Corbin Carroll (.231, 22, 14 triples, 35 stolen bases), 2B Ketel Marte (.292, 36, 95), 3B Eugenio Suarez (.256, 30, 101), OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.279, 18, 75), OF Jake McCarthy (.285, 56, 25 SBs), C Gabriel Moreno (.266, .353 OBP, 45 RBIs)

Projected Rotation: RH Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA, 181 Ks with Orioles), RH Zac Gallen (14-6, 3.65 ERA, 156 Ks), RH Brandon Pfaadt (11-10, 4.71 ERA, 185 Ks), RH Merrill Kelly (5-1, 4.03 ERA), LH Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 5.04 ERA)

Key Relievers: RH Justin Martinez (5-6, 2.48 ERA, eight saves), LH A.J. Puk (4-9, 3.15 ERA with Marlins and D-backs), RH Kevin Ginkel (8-3, 3.21 ERA), LH Joe Mantiply (6-2, 3.92 ERA), RH Ryan Thompson (7-5, 3.26 ERA)

Outlook: The Diamondbacks barely missed the playoffs last season, one year after advancing to the World Series against the Texas Rangers before losing in five games. Arizona has a speedy, powerful lineup led by Carroll, Marte, Suarez and Gurriel. The team did lose some power bats from last year’s squad, including Walker and Pederson, but the hope is that Naylor can fill much of that gap after he was acquired in a trade with the Guardians. The D-backs made one of the most surprising signings of the offseason when they landed Burnes — a four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young winner — on a $210 million, six-year deal. Burnes will lead a rotation that could be among the deepest and best in baseball. The bullpen has several experienced arms, but it’s an open question who will close the majority of games. Martinez, Puk, Graveman and Ginkel figure to be in the mix. Arizona certainly expects to make the playoffs this season and could even challenge the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West if things go well.

___

San Francisco Giants

2024: 80-82, fourth place.

Manager: Bob Melvin (second season).

Opening Day: March 27 at Cincinnati.

He’s Here: SS Willy Adames, RHP Justin Verlander, C Sam Huff.

He’s Outta Here: LHP Blake Snell, LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Austin Warren, RHP William Kempner, OF Mark Canha, OF Michael Conforto, C Curt Casali, C Blake Sabol.

Top Hitters: SS Willy Adames (.251, 32 HRs, 112 RBIs, .794 OPS with Milwaukee), 3B Matt Chapman (.247, 27, 78, .790 OPS, Gold Glove), OF Jung Hoo Lee (.262, 2, 8 in 37 games), OF Heliot Ramos (.269, 22, 72, .792 OPS), 2B Tyler Fitzgerald (.280, 15, 34, .831 OPS in 314 ABs).

Projected Rotation: RH Logan Webb (13-10, 3.47, league-leading 204.2 IPs), RH Justin Verlander (5-6, 5.48 with Houston), LH Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.70), RH Jordan Hicks (4-7, 4.10), LH Kyle Harrison (7-7, 4.56) OR RH Hayden Birdsong (5-6, 4.75).

Key Relievers: RH Ryan Walker (10-4, 1.91, 10/14 saves), RH Tyler Rogers (3-4, 2.82, 1 save), LH Erik Miller (4-5, 3.88), RH Camilo Doval (5-3, 4.88, 23/28 saves), RH Landen Roupp (1-2, 3.58).

Outlook: The Giants have gone three straight seasons without posting a winning record and weren’t exactly aggressive in making improvements in the first offseason with former star catcher Buster Posey in charge. Adames was the big addition to the lineup after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract, but San Francisco is mostly running it back with the same crew minus Snell. The Giants are hoping Verlander has a bounce-back season at age 42 and that former Korean star Lee is fully healed from a shoulder injury that cut his first season in the majors short. The strength of the team in San Francisco is a deep bullpen, the durable Webb at the top of the rotation and a strong hitting infield with Adames, Chapman, Fitzgerald and 1B Lamonte Wade Jr. That might not be enough to compete with the big-spending Dodgers, but the Giants are hoping it will be enough at least to get them into wild-card contention.

___

Colorado Rockies

2024: 61-101, fifth place.

Manager: Bud Black (ninth season).

Opening Day: March 28 at Tampa Bay.

He’s Here: LHP Scott Alexander, INF Thairo Estrada, INF Kyle Farmer, RHP Jimmy Herget.

He’s Outta Here: OF Charlie Blackmon, 2B Brendan Rodgers, RHP Justin Lawrence, RHP Daniel Bard, RHP Cal Quantrill.

Top Hitters: 3B Ryan McMahon (.242, 20 HRs, 65 RBIs, .722 OPS), 1B Michael Toglia (.218, 25, 55), SS Ezequiel Tovar (.269, 26, 78), OF Nolan Jones (.227, 3, 28), Brenton Doyle (.260, 23, 72), OF/DH Kris Bryant (.218, 2, 15 in 37 games), INF Thairo Estrada (.217, 9, 47 with Giants), INF Kyle Farmer (.214, 5, 25 with Twins).

Projected Rotation: RH Germán Márquez (0-0, ,6.75 ERA in 4 IP), RH Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.49, 138 Ks), LH Kyle Freeland (5-8, 5.24), RH Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 6.57 in 12 1/2 IP), RH Chase Dollander (6-2, 2.59 in 23 minor league starts with Spokane and Hartford) or LH Austin Gomber (5-12, 4.75).

Key Relievers: RH Tyler Kinley (6-1, 6.19, 12 saves), RH Victor Vodnik (5-4, 4.28, 9 saves), RH Angel Chivilli (2-3 4.55), RH Seth Halvorsen (2-1, 1.46), LH Scott Alexander (1-3, 2.56 in 43 games with Athletics), LH Lucas Gilbreath (0-0, 54.00, 1 IP in 3 games).

Outlook: The Rockies will rely on a young nucleus to try and break a string of back-to-back 100-loss seasons. Colorado hasn’t been to the postseason since 2018. Tovar and Doyle are coming off productive years, with Tovar hitting 26 homers and Doyle winning a second straight Gold Glove. The Rockies lost valuable leadership in the clubhouse in the wake of Blackmon’s retirement. He’s still around, though, as a special assistant to the general manager. The Rockies desperately need Bryant’s bat to wake up. He’s been banged up and limited to just 17 homers since signing a $182 million, seven-year deal before the 2022 season. The rotation figures to feature a pair of right handers coming off Tommy John surgeries in Márquez and Senzatela. Márquez was an All-Star in 2021. Dollander could soon be in the majors, if not on the opening day roster. The 23-year-old Dollander was the ninth overall pick by Colorado in the 2023 draft.

___

By The Associated Press