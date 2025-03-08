White Sox INF Chase Meidroth departs with cramping in his calves

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox infielder Chase Meidroth left Saturday’s spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of cramping in his calves.

Meidroth flied out to right in the first inning and bounced to shortstop in the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth.

The team said Meidroth is day to day.

The 23-year-old Meidroth was acquired in the blockbuster trade that moved Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox in December. He is fighting for a spot on Chicago’s opening-day roster.

Meidroth, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, hit .293 with seven homers and 57 RBIs in 122 games for Triple-A Worcester last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb