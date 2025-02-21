ESPN and Major League Baseball agree to end their deal after 2025 season, AP source says

ESPN and Major League Baseball agree to end their deal after 2025 season, AP source says View Photo

ESPN’s coverage of Major League Baseball games will conclude at the end of the 2025 season.

Both parties agreed to end their national television deal early, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an announcement had not been made.

The ESPN-Major League Baseball split was first reported by The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a memo to owners that MLB has “not been pleased with the minimal coverage that MLB has received on ESPN’s platforms over the past several years.”

There was a March 1 deadline for MLB and ESPN to opt out of the final three years of their contract. The sides agreed to a seven-year deal in 2021 that averaged $550 million per season.

ESPN has carried MLB games since 1990, but the network cut back its coverage in the current contract to 30 regular-season games — mostly on Sunday night — and the Wild Card postseason series. ESPN also had the Home Run Derby and 10 spring training games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer