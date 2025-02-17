Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels oft-injured star Mike Trout is moving from center to right field in hopes of better preserving his health.

The three-time AL MVP played in 82 or fewer games in three of the past four seasons while dealing with an assortment of injuries. That doesn’t include the 53 games he played in 2020 because that season was shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trout approached the club about the position switch.

“I kind of threw everything on the table as in what’s best for me bodywise to keep me on the field,” he said Monday. “I came to the conclusion that I’m going to go to right field. I’ll try it out and see where it goes.”

Trout said there could be situations where he plays center field, but his focus will be on learning his new spot.

“I knew it was coming, but I’ve just got to get used to it,” Trout said. “I just want to be on the field.”

He also could see time at designated hitter and maybe get more off days.

“I’ve just got to be honest with them on how I feel,” Trout said. “They obviously will try to give me days off, but I want to be out there.”

He declined changing outfield spots three years ago when it was offered under then-manager Joe Maddon.

“Just look at my last couple of years,” Trout said. “I want to preserve the legs and go out there and run some balls down in right.”

Trout played just 29 games last season because of surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

He missed all but 36 games of the 2021 season with a strained calf, and Trout was out for several weeks in 2022 with a back injury. Trout then broke a bone in his hand in 2023, missing all but one game after July 3.

Maybe by making the move to right, the Angels will get more out of Trout, who dominated the league in his first decade in the majors and now makes more than $37 million. In his most recent MVP season in 2019, Trout batted .291 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs.

