Clayton Kershaw finalizes $7.5 million, 1-year deal to stay with Dodgers for 18th season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $7.5 million, one-year contract on Thursday, bringing back the three-time Cy Young Award winner for his 18th big league season.

The 36-year-old left-hander expects to go on the 60-day injured list following offseason foot and knee surgery, but hopes to be close to ready when eligible to be activated, He’s been working out at Camelback Ranch, playing long toss and running after spending much of the offseason on crutches or in a walking boot.

“I finally started to turn the corner a few weeks ago,” Kershaw said. “Being able to throw, all those things, it hasn’t felt this way in a while. So that’s good.”

Kershaw’s 18th season with the Dodgers would tie him with Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most in franchise history. The 10-time All-Star is coming off an injury-interrupted 2024 season in which went 2-2 record with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts, striking out 24 in 30 innings.

He did not pitch in the postseason for Los Angeles, which won the World Series for the second time in five years.

Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed right-hander River Ryan on the 60-day injured list.

