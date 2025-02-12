Yankees’ Boone says he hopes his team would handle title `with a little more class’ than Dodgers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three months after the World Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone remained unhappy with some of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ remarks after they beat a sloppy New York team in five games for the title.

Speaking on Tuesday at the start of spring training, Boone was asked whether his players took the comments personally.

“Probably a little bit,” he said, “but the reality is we didn’t play our best in the series and they won, so they have that right to say whatever. Hopefully, we’re in that position next year and handle things with a little more class but the reality is it’s a great team, it’s a great organization with a lot of great people that I happen to know and respect, too. So a few people sounding off isn’t necessarily how I would want to draw it up. But they’re the champs. They have that right.”

Los Angeles pitcher Joe Kelly said on his “ Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast the Dodgers entered each game saying: “Just let them throw the ball into the infield. They can’t make a play.”

Jake Cousins sidelined and could miss opening day

Ahead of the opening workout, Boone said right-hander Jake Cousins has a strained right forearm and could resume throwing next week. Boone said the reliever is uncertain to be ready for the March 27 opener.

