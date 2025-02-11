Clayton Kershaw back at Dodgers camp in latest sign that he’s returning for 18th season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw was back on the field with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in another sign the three-time Cy Young Award winner is returning for his 18th season with the franchise.

The team hasn’t announced a contract with the 36-year-old. Kershaw had a locker in the clubhouse but did not speak with reporters.

The left-hander played catch as the team went through a workout at Camelback Ranch. The 10-time All-Star is coming off an injury-interrupted 2024 season in which he made just seven starts, finishing with a 2-2 record, a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 30 innings.

He did not pitch in the playoffs for Los Angeles, which won the World Series for the second time in five years.

Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances in his career. He declined a $10 million player option in favor of free agency but said he expected to remain with the Dodgers.

The pitcher posted on Instagram back in November that he surgery on his foot and knee.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer