Cubs acquire Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Dodgers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, adding the right-hander to their bullpen after he was cut by the World Series champions last week.

The Cubs are sending a player to be named or cash to the Dodgers for Brasier, who went 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA in 29 games last year, including four starts. The Dodgers said they also sent cash to the Cubs as part of the deal.

Brasier was designated for assignment when the Dodgers finalized their one-year contract with Kirby Yates on Thursday.

Chicago has been active as it looks to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, especially when it comes to upgrading its bullpen via trade. It added Eli Morgan and Ryan Pressly in a pair of trades before acquiring Brasier. It also got Cody Poteet from the New York Yankees in the Cody Bellinger deal.

The 37-year-old Brasier is owed $4.5 million in the second season of a two-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series. He didn’t pitch for the Dodgers between April 27 and Aug. 17 because of a strained right calf sustained in pregame warmups.

Brasier made his major league debut with the Angels in 2013. He signed with the Dodgers after he was released by the Boston Red Sox in May 2023, and he had a 1.89 ERA over his 68 appearances with the NL West club.

Brasier is 10-8 with a 3.85 ERA and 10 saves in 297 career games.

Left-hander Rob Zastryzny was designated for assignment to make room for Brasier on Chicago’s 40-man roster.

