Mark Leiter Jr. and Dennis Santana lose in salary arbitration, Alex Vesia agrees with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana lost to their teams in salary arbitration on Saturday.

Leiter will earn $2.05 million this year rather than his $2.5 million request in a decision by Allen Ponak, Robert Herzog and Scott Buchheit, who heard arguments Friday.

Santana will get $1.4 million instead of his $2.1 million request in a decision by Brian Keller, Richard Bloch and Margaret Brogan, who heard the case Wednesday.

Teams have won three of four decisions. Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates and will earn $850,000, and outfielder Mickey Moniak defeated the Los Angeles Angels and will make $2 million.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia avoided a hearing when he agreed to a one-year deal guaranteeing $2.3 million.

Leiter, who turns 34 in March, was 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 60 relief appearances last season for the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, who acquired him on July 30. He was 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA for the Yankees, and made six postseason appearances. Leiter had a $1.5 million salary.

He replaced Clay Holmes with two on and one out in the seventh inning of Game 4 during the American League Championship Series against Cleveland and preserved a 6-5 lead when he retired Jhonkensy Noel on a flyout and struck out Andrés Giménez. Leiter gave up David Fry’s tying single in the eighth but was credited with the win when the Yankees pulled out an 8-6 victory.

Leiter pitched three scoreless innings over four games in the World Series against the Dodgers.

He became the first player to go to a hearing with the Yankees since pitcher Dellin Betances lost in 2017.

Santana, a 28-year-old right-hander, was 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in 62 relief appearances last year for the Yankees and Pirates, who claimed him off waivers on June 11.

He is 11-15 with a 4.76 ERA in 204 relief appearances and one start over seven seasons with the Dodgers (2018-21), Texas (2021-22), New York Mets (2023), Yankees and Pirates.

Vesia gets a $2.25 million salary this year, and his deal includes a $3.55 million team option for 2026 with a $50,000 buyout. The option price can escalate by $175,000 based on games in 2025: $50,000 each for 60 and 65, and $75,000 for 70.

He was 5-4 with 1.76 ERA in 67 relief appearances last year for the World Series champions and did not allow a run in seven postseason appearances. Vesia had requested $2.35 million and been offered $2.05 million when proposed salaries were exchanged last month.

Five players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14, including St. Louis Cardinals outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan, outfielder Lars Nootbaar and right-hander Andre Pallante. Also slated for hearings are Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and Angels infielder Luis Rengifo.

