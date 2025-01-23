Profar agrees to $42M, 3-year contract with Braves, a year after getting $1M deal with Padres

Profar agrees to $42M, 3-year contract with Braves, a year after getting $1M deal with Padres View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurickson Profar agreed to a $42 million, three-year contract with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, less than a year after the outfielder got a $1 million deal from the San Diego Padres with spring training already underway.

Profar revived his career with the Padres last year when he hit .280 with 24 home runs. Profar scored 94 runs, drove in 85 runs and had 10 stolen bases. He finalized his $1 million deal on Feb. 24 and earned an additional $2.5 million for plate appearances.

Atlanta does not expect 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to be ready for the start of the season. Acuña tore his left ACL on May 26 and had surgery on June 6.

The Braves also signed Bryan De La Cruz to a one-year deal on Dec. 16 to add outfield depth but otherwise had a quiet offseason before the addition of Profar.

Profar will join Michael Harris, Jarred Kelenic and De La Cruz as Atlanta’s top outfielders. Acuña could be ready to join the team in May or June.

Profar enjoyed a long-awaited breakout at 31 after signing a one-year deal with San Diego. He made his major league debut with Texas as a 19-year-old regarded as one of the top prospects in the game and finally earned his first-All-Star berth in last season’s game played at Texas.

Profar set career highs in batting, home runs and RBI as well as with 158 hits. He was the starting left fielder for the NL in the All-Star game and earned his first Silver Slugger Award following the season.

Profar will make $12 million in 2025 and $15 million in each of the following two seasons. He will donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Profar, a native of Curaçao, has a career .245 batting average over 11 seasons with 111 home runs. He has played every position except pitcher and catcher but was primarily a left fielder last season.

Infielder Connor Gillespie was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer