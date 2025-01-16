Reactions to the death of ‘Mr. Baseball,’ longtime Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker

Reactions to the death of longtime Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker:

___

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob. To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us he was so much more. Bob faced a private battle with small cell lung cancer since early 2023, which he met with the same strength and resilience that defined him. Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter. He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished. While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours.” — The family of Bob Uecker

___

“Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker. Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends. Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years.” — Milwaukee Brewers

___

“I am heartbroken with the loss of my dear lifelong friend, Bob Uecker. I can’t begin to describe how much he meant to me, let alone what this loss is for Brewers fans, the state of Wisconsin and countless others worldwide. Bob had the easiest way of making others feel at ease, share a laugh and always left people feeling a little better. Nobody was his equal. I am so grateful that Bob’s friendship was a constant presence throughout most of my life. For over fifty years, rarely did a day pass where we missed a conversation, a sharing of stories, and countless laughs. That cannot be replaced and is a giant loss, but I am lucky to have experienced that kind of enduring friendship. Sue and I are thinking of Judy, Bob’s children Sue Ann and Bob Jr., and all of Bob’s family during what is a difficult time for all of us.” — MLB Commissioner Emeritus and former Brewers owner Bud Selig

___

“While this onetime backup catcher was known for his self-deprecating style, Bob Uecker was one of the game’s most beloved figures throughout his 70-year career in baseball. In his six years in his hometown of Milwaukee as well as St. Louis, Philadelphia and Atlanta, Bob made lifelong friendships with many Hall of Famers and other stars of the ’60s, and he was a member of the 1964 World Series Champion Cardinals. Near the beginning of his remarkable 54-year run in the Brewers’ radio booth, Bob’s trademark wit became a staple of television and movies. Even with his considerable success in Hollywood, Bob remained fiercely loyal to baseball and to Milwaukee. He loved the game and used his platform to help numerous charitable causes in his hometown and beyond.

“Bob was the genuine item: always the funniest person in any room he was in, and always an outstanding ambassador for our National Pastime. We are grateful for this baseball life like no other, and we will never forget him. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest sympathy to Bob’s family, his many friends across the game, Brewers fans, and the countless baseball fans who admired him.” — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

___

“No words will really do you justice but I kind of think that’s how it should be. To say you were one of one is probably an understatement, the stories you could tell, the life you lived and the way you impacted people. I always cherished our time together and just being able to listen to you talk about your life and all you’d seen. I remember you saying that no matter how much time you have it still never feels like enough and that seems pretty true today. You’d always thank me for my friendship but the truth of it is the pleasure was all mine. I’ll miss you my friend.” — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich

___

“In every moment of elation, there was no one better to have around than Bob Uecker. In every low moment, there was no one whose arm around the shoulder and uplifting words meant more than Bob Uecker’s. Today we lost an absolute legend and treasured human being. RIP Bob.” — Cincinnati Reds pitcher and former Brewers pitcher Brent Suter

___

“I just saw Bob and Judy three weeks ago at their home in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. I knew he was sick, which made the visit even more important to me. Even with a walker and on pain meds, he was cracking jokes and making me laugh. I’ll always treasure the memories from ‘Mr. Belvedere’ —there were so many. Bob was the glue that held us together and kept us grounded. He never took anything too seriously, and his #1 goal was always to make us laugh.” — Tracy (Wells) Tofte, who appeared alongside Uecker on the 1980s sitcom “Mr. Belvedere”

___

“The city is enormously saddened with news of Bob Uecker’s passing. Bob was Milwaukee baseball. His laugh-out-loud self-deprecation brought enjoyment for fans of baseball, TV sitcoms, and national talk shows. He loved baseball, the Brewers and Milwaukee.” — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

___

“He was the best. Any conversation I ever had with him ended with laughter and a smile, but that doesn’t take into account what a warm, wonderful person he was. As genuine as they come. It was an absolute privilege to have known him. RIP, my friend.” — New York Mets broadcaster Howie Rose

___

“The Bob you saw on the air was the Bob I saw off the air. That’s who he was. Just a little smirk and you knew the line was coming. Nobody could deliver it the way Bob did. … I think there’s no better example than his Hall of Fame speech, which is as funny as ‘Airplane’ or ‘Spinal Tap.’ Every line, there’s some comedy and I don’t think he had a script in front of him. He knew all the material and he just went on for an hour, and it’s probably the greatest Hall of Fame speech ever given.” — Chicago White Sox radio play-by-play announcer Len Kasper, who filled in on Brewers broadcasts from 1999 to 2001.

___

Bob Uecker lived baseball, loved his Brewers and put a smile on someone’s face every chance he had. He visited our booth often and invited us into his for stories. Authenticity exemplified. The game is so much better because of him and changed forever without him. A beautiful man.” — ESPN baseball broadcaster Karl Ravech

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb