Donovan Solano and Mariners finalize $3.5 million, 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Infielder Donovan Solano and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract on Monday.

Solano can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $200,000 each for 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500.

The 37-year-old Solano hit .286 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 96 games with San Diego last year, including .302 (32 for 106) with four home runs against left-handers.

He is a .279 career hitter with 40 homers and 279 RBIs in 11 major league seasons with Miami (2012-15), the New York Yankees (2016), San Francisco (2019-21), Cincinnati (2022), Minnesota (2023) and San Diego.

Since 2019 Solano is hitting .294 with 31 homers and 180 RBIs.

“Donovan has been among the most underrated hitters in the game over the past six years,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

Left-hander Austin Kitchen was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. He made his major league debut for Miami at Tampa Bay on July 30, went 0-1 with a 14.14 ERA in one start and three relief appearances and was claimed off waivers by Seattle on Sept. 9.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB