Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has banned two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium from attending any games at big league ballparks.

MLB sent a letter to Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen this week informing them of the decision.

“On Oct. 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior,” said the letter, the contents of which were first reported by the New York Post and later obtained by The Associated Press.

“Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities,” the letter said. “You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB. Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass.”

The fans were ejected from the game on Oct. 29 and banned from Game 5 the following night.

Betts leaped at the retaining wall in foul territory and caught Gleyber Torres’ pop fly in the first inning, but a fan in the first row with a gray Yankees road jersey grabbed Betts’ glove with both hands and pulled the ball out. Another fan grabbed Betts’ bare hand.

The Yankees called the behavior “egregious and unacceptable.” The team said Friday the two fans MLB banned were not season ticket holders.

