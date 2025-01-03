Teoscar Hernández re-signs with World Series champion Dodgers and will be in right field next season

Teoscar Hernández re-signs with World Series champion Dodgers and will be in right field next season View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández will be in right field for the Los Angeles Dodgers next season when the World Series champions try to defend their title.

The outfielder was at Dodger Stadium on Friday after agreeing to rejoin the team on a $66 million, three-year contract.

“I had my mind clear that I wanted to come back and I was going to do anything in my power to make it work and be back with the Dodgers,” Hernández said.

He played last season on a $23.5 million, one-year deal and proved his value by becoming an All-Star and winning the Home Run Derby along with a third career Silver Slugger, which earned him a $1 million bonus. He capped it all by helping the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Hernández said he had offers from other teams that would have gotten him an additional $5 million to $6 million.

“For me, money wasn’t an issue,” he said.

He called the Dodgers “different” than other teams.

“They give me the confidence. I didn’t get that really in other places,” Hernández said. “They trust me in everything that I can give them. That was one of the biggest things for me, that pushed me to do the best job that I can do in a Dodgers uniform.”

Manager Dave Roberts welcomed the return of Hernández.

“It’s not just about getting the most talented players. You’ve got to be good on the field and you’ve got to play the game a certain way,” he said. “What that does is it makes people around you better, it holds teammates accountable. For us, Teo checked every single box.”

Hernández hit a career-high 33 home runs and drove in 99 runs last season. The 32-year-old hit .272 in 154 games.

“He always put the team first and you could see that there was a real love of the game that he brought to the field each and every day,” general manager Brandon Gomes said. “I do think because of the way he plays with such passion and joy, when those big moments came up, it was something that he really cherished and was able to put the team first and slow the heartbeat down and do whatever was needed in that situation.”

Hernández will be in right field with Mookie Betts moving back to shortstop. Newcomer Michael Conforto will be in left.

Hernández was embraced by Dodgers fans and their support didn’t go unnoticed.

“I appreciate since the first day that I got here Dodgers fans were cheering for me,” he said. “They were giving me the support that I need to have the season that I have last year. When you have that support as a player, you have to give 110 percent every day.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer