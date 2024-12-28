Baseball players Bregman and Buehler team on ownership of horse that wins for 1st time

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — All-Star baseball players Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler have teamed as owners of a 3-year-old colt that won for the first time at Santa Anita on Friday.

March of Time defeated four rivals by 2 1/4 lengths to win a six-furlong sprint race worth $60,000 that was designated for horses that have never won. The $60,000 purse was representative of the quality of the horses entered.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, March of Time paid $4.60 to win as the wagering favorite. The colt took over the lead in the upper stretch and put away eventual runner-up Santarena with a furlong to go.

Sired by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, who was trained by Baffert, the colt’s other owner is Baffert’s wife, Jill. Buehler, a free agent pitcher who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series this year, is a longtime friend of the couple.

Bregman also is a free agent after the third baseman spent the past nine seasons with the Houston Astros and helped them to a pair of World Series titles.

March of Time was previously owned by the high-powered trio of Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier and Derrick Smith of Coolmore. The colt finished second in his racing debut a year ago.

