Red Sox finalize 2-year deal with left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who is recovering from elbow surgery

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox finalized a two-year contract on Monday with left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who is recovering from elbow ligament surgery.

Sandoval, 28, made 16 starts for the Los Angeles Angels this year, going 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA before tearing his UCL on June 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a pitch to former teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Sandoval had internal brace surgery five days later. The operation has an anticipated recovery time of at least a year.

Sandoval is 19-45 with 4.01 ERA in 100 starts and seven relief appearances over six major league seasons, all with the Angels.

Sandoval played for Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and was selected to the All-WBC team after going 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in two starts.

