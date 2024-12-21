First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the Yankees agree to a $12.5 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees agreed Saturday to a $12.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Goldschmidt would become the Yankees’ fourth significant addition since Juan Soto’s departure for the New York Mets after left-hander Max Fried, closer Devin Williams and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. Goldschmidt’s addition likely means Bellinger will be primarily an outfielder.

The Yankees still may be looking for a third baseman along with left-handed relievers: There are no lefty relievers on their 40-man roster.

A seven-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and the 2022 NL MVP, the right-handed Goldschmidt joins fellow MVPs Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Bellinger on the Yankees. Goldschmidt became a free agent after completing a $130 million, five-year contract with St. Louis.

He spent his first eight seasons with Arizona and his last six with the Cardinals, slumping to a career-low .245 average last season with 22 homers and 65 RBIs. He revived his numbers late in the season, batting .283 with seven homers and 25 RBIs from July 28 on.

Goldschmidt hit .295 with five homers, 16 RBIs and a .839 OPS in 167 plate appearances against left-handers this year and .230 with 17 homers, 49 RBIs and a .675 OPS in 487 plate appearances against righties.

He is a .289 career hitter with 362 homers and 1,187 RBIs for the Diamondbacks (2011-18) and Cardinals (2019-24). Goldschmidt batted .317 with 35 homers, 115 RBIs and a .981 OPS in 2022.

New York also finalized a one-year contract with right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga, a deal that includes a club option for 2026. Pitching coach Matt Blake said this week the 30-year-old right-hander could return in late April or May from Tommy John surgery last May 1.

“I imagine him being one of the high-leverage guys,” Blake said. “Obviously, we got to take some time to get him right, make sure we don’t rush him into competition.”

