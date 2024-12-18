White Sox shorten ballpark’s name to Rate Field

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are changing the name of their ballpark. A change in luck can’t be guaranteed.

The White Sox’s home will now be known as Rate Field instead of Guaranteed Rate Field, a change that reflects a shortening of the stadium sponsor’s name, the team announced Wednesday.

The ballpark was first known as New Comiskey Park when it opened across the street from the old stadium in 1991. It became U.S. Cellular Field under a naming rights deal in 2003.

The name changed again in 2016 after the White Sox and Guaranteed Rate struck a 13-year agreement with a team option for 2030. The Chicago-based mortgage company rebranded to “Rate” in July.

The White Sox are looking to move out of their South Side home and construct a new stadium as part of a ballpark village in the city’s South Loop with green spaces, residences and businesses. They are seeking public funds for the project.

The White Sox went 41-121 this year and broke the post-1900 major league record for losses in a season.

