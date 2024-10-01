Padres and Braves square off to start the NL Wild Card Series

Atlanta Braves (89-73, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (93-69, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Tuesday, 8:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Padres: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -183, Braves +154; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

San Diego has a 93-69 record overall and a 45-36 record at home. The Padres have gone 42-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road. The Braves have hit 213 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Merrill has 31 doubles, six triples and 24 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 10-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 31 doubles and 39 home runs while hitting .302 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 18-for-43 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Chris Sale: day-to-day (back), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press