Giants and Cardinals meet to determine series winner

St. Louis Cardinals (82-79, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (80-81, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 2.40 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -125, Cardinals +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco is 42-38 at home and 80-81 overall. The Giants have a 33-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has gone 38-42 on the road and 82-79 overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.07 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 27 home runs while slugging .463. Michael Conforto is 13-for-37 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 34 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs while hitting .276 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 9-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press