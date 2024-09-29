O’Hoppe leads Angels against the Rangers after 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (77-84, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-98, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 4.28 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -146, Angels +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Texas Rangers after Logan O’Hoppe had four hits against the Rangers on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 63-98 overall and 32-48 at home. The Angels have a 30-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Texas is 77-84 overall and 33-47 on the road. The Rangers are 47-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Rangers are ahead 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 34 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Angels. Jack Lopez is 14-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .244 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zachary Neto: day-to-day (shoulder), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (leg), Jordyn Adams: day-to-day (knee), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joshua Jung: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Urena: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (foot), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press